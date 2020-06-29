Donald L. Spaude
Donald L. Spaude

Pewaukee - Joined his beloved wife, Donna (nee Stansell) in Eternal Life on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the age of 88. Loving father of Kerry (the late Frank) Krokos, Patti (Dan) Schultz, Cindy (the late Richard) Zimmerman, Michael (Cheryl) Spaude, Steven (Beth) Spaude and James (Kathy) Spaude. Proud grandfather of 19 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Russell (Joyce) Spaude. Preceded in death by his sister, Nancy (the late Richard) Wild.

Donald was a veteran of the Korean War and a life long member of the United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 18, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, from 9:30-11:30 AM. Entombment following visitation at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Fisher House-Milwaukee VA or Paralyzed Veterans of America-Wisconsin Chapter would be appreciated.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 29 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
