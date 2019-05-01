|
Willis, Donald L. Passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the age of 75 years. Preceded in death by his parents Alean and Burke Mills. Loving brother of Claude (Paul), Mark (Shirley) and Diane. Father of Angela, Robbie and Tiffany. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, May 6, 2019 from 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30 AM at the Funeral Home. Interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery (Union Grove, WI).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019