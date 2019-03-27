Norman, Donald Lee Born March 15, 1946 and passed away at his home March 25, 2019 after an 8 1/2 year battle with a stroke as a result of brain surgery to correct his epilepsy. Don graduated from West Division in 1964 and enlisted in the Army and served on special assignment at the White House. In 1967 he returned to Milwaukee and on September 1, 1967 he was engaged to Virginia Anne (nee Stiglich) and were married on February 1, 1969 and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on February 1, 2019. Don worked for Miller Brewery for 28 years. Don is survived by his wife Virginia "Ginny". His sister Delores (Dan) Stupek, his niece Linda Fyffe, 2 great nephews Jack and Pete, his Godchild Nichole Page Duensing, our special son Matthew J. Kulka who we could not live without, and his faithful loving babies Cookie and Foxy. Visitation at the Max Sass Funeral Home, Mission hills Chapel, on Saturday, March 30. 10 AM - 12 Noon. Eulogies and a time of remembrance at 12 Noon. Private burial at Arlington Cemetery. In Donald's honor memorial donation may be made to the Franklin Paramedics, 8901 W. Drexel Ave. Franklin, WI. 53132. Ginny would like to extend a special thank you to his wonderful friends and caregivers, Courtney Geschke, Denise Mallas and Ann Costello for all of your love and friendship, to Aurora West Allis Outpatient Therapy 3rd floor for the last 7 years of wonderful care, Hometown Hospice and Health Care, Dori Geschke and Jane Dionne, Dr. Ajaz Noor MD, St Lukes Faculty Physicians and to never be forgotten the Franklin Paramedics for all their help.



