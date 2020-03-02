Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
CHRIST KING CATHOLIC CHURCH
2604 N Swan Blvd.
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
CHRIST KING CATHOLIC CHURCH
2604 N Swan Blvd.
Entered heaven, February 29, 2020, age 89. Beloved husband of Charlotte (nee Muhich). Loving father of Greg (Barbara) Bongard, Jerry Bongard, Michelle (Ron) Adamec and Tom (Joyce) Bongard. Proud grandfather of Ashley, Kelly, Nicole, Ryan, Nick, Joey and Jack. Brother of Robert Bongard. Also loved by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at CHRIST KING CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2604 N Swan Blvd., Friday, March 6, 9-10 AM. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM. Entombment Holy Cross.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
