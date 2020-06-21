Donald Merton SinclairEntered eternal life on June 11, 2020 at the age of 83. Donald was born October 7, 1936 to Daniel and Doris Sinclair in Flint, Michigan. Donald was a Presbyterian Minister earning a Bachelor of Arts from Alma College in Alma, Michigan, a Master of Divinity San Francisco Seminary in San Anselmo, California and a Doctorate of Theology from University of Dubuque Seminary, Dubuque, Iowa. Don was an active, very involved Pastor for 50 years. He was the organizing Pastor of Stoney Hills Presbyterian Church in Germantown, Wisconsin and remained as their Pastor for 10 years. After retirement he served as an Interim for Lake Country Congregational Church, Nashotah, Wisconsin, First Congregational Church, Rochester, Wisconsin and First Congregational Church, Central Lake, Michigan.Donald is survived by his son Jeffrey A. Sinclair (Marta) of Sarasota, Florida and daughter Karen E. Coakley (Kevin) of Waterford, Wisconsin. Loving Grandpa of Jeffrey, Matthew, Sara, Jack and Mac and Great Grandpa of four. Loving brother of his identical twin Daniel Sinclair (Carol) of Elk Rapids, Michigan. He is also survived by his former wife Betty J. Sinclair.For the last 2 years he has lived at Avalon Square, Waukesha, Wisconsin. Don's family would like to Thank the Nurses, Aides and all who cared for him at Avalon Square. Also, gratitude to Heartland Hospice for their loving care.A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and an interment will take place at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Flint, Michigan.In Lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorials in Donald's name to Avalon Square, 222 Park Place, Waukesha, Wisconsin 53186.