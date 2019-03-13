Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Donald N. Wyble

Donald N. Wyble Notice
Wyble, Donald N. Born to eternal life March 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Terri Wyble. Loving father of Amy (Jim) Beechtree, Maggie (John) Dominguez, Jill (Chad) Herbranson, and step-father of Karen Engels. Precious grandfather of Brooke, Grace, and step-grandfather of Paul (Chana) Berres, and Timothy (the late Laura Post) Berres. Cherished great-grandfather of Deryk, Jacob, and Gabriella. Preceded in death by his siblings, Rosalie (Donald) Vaughn, and Allen Wyble. Fond uncle of Roger Wyble and Juanita (Hershel) Adey.. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral service on Thursday, March 14, at 1:00PM at the funeral home. Visitation on Thursday from 11:00AM until time of services. Private entombment Forest Hill Memorial Park. Donald was a machine operator at ATI Ladish in Cudahy for 40 years. He loved taking trips with Terri to see family and friends, and enjoyed activities at the community center, especially playing bingo.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
