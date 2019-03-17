Resources
Donald "Gramps" Ormsby

Ormsby, Donald "Gramps" Our beloved "Dad" and "Gramps" passed away March 10th, 2019. He is survived by his witty wife Margaret and preceded in death by his parents Edward and Isabelle and brothers James and Edward. Donald and Margaret created a family over a 62 year marriage, including 7 children: Ann (Scott), Sue (Mike), Linda, Lisa (Tim), Patrick (Patricia), Ronald (Amber) and Meghan, 17 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchilden and "his boy" Tommy Scott. Mr. "O" was proudly a top salesman at MetLife for over 5 decades. His legacy reminds us to honor traditions, get cats, eat donuts and keep your heart, home and table open. Celebrate Donald March 20, 2019, St. Dominic Catholic Church, 18255 Capitol Dr, Brookfield, WI 53045. Visitation: 9:30-11am with 11am Funeral Service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019
