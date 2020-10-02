Donald P. Behnke
West Bend - Entered into Eternal Life on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of 61 years to Nancy (nee Tuska). Loving dad of Kathleen (Paul) Melius, Steve (Lisa) Behnke, Janet Behnke, Susan (Chris) Switalski and Michael (Ashley) Behnke. Proud grandpa of Luke (Laura) Behnke, Peter (Jamie) Behnke, Erin (fiance Nick Gasper) Behnke, Rebecca Switalski, Nicole Switalski, and Remington Behnke. Great grandpa of Grace, Harrison, Jonathan and Peter Behnke, Wyatt and Xavier Gasper. Preceded in death by his parents Peter and Johanna (nee Stramowski) Behnke; Sisters Geraldine (John) Banach, and Dolores (Edwin) Bieganowski. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Don was a graduate of St. Josephat grade school, Boys Tech High School and MATC. Don enjoyed playing golf and was a lifeguard at Grant Park while in High School. He was an avid Packer fan throughout his life and was the owner/operator of BW Electronics in New Berlin. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Don served his country as a member of the United States Air Force.
Memorial Visitation FRIDAY, January 8, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 12700 W. Howard Ave, New Berlin from 11 AM to 12 Noon. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Committal Service and Military Honors to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, 3801 S. 6th St, Milwaukee.
Special thanks to everyone who cared for Don at Aurora West Bend clinic, Dr. Jahnke and her nurses, Mary, Roz, Kathleen, and Naomi. Thanks also to Dr. Shamah and his staff at the Aurora Grafton Cancer clinic. Thanks to Horizon Lawlis Hospice for assisting the family in Don's final days. Thanks to Rev. Joe Aufdermauer , Rev. Nathan Reesman, and Rev. Patrick Burns for their spiritual care of Don.
Don was a member of St. Stephen's Catholic Church, Oak Creek for 59 years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to The American Cancer Society
and St. Stephen Catholic Church or the charity of your choice
are appreciated.