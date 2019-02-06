Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
View Map
Committal
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery
21731 Spring St,
Union Grove., WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Eisner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald P. Eisner

Notice Condolences Flowers

Donald P. Eisner Notice
Eisner, Donald P. Passed away in the presence of family on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the age of 86. Loving father of David, Linda (Rueben) Villa, Joseph (Kim), Douglas (Kim), Dionne (Mark) Gill, Keith Clayton, Kim Clayton and Kurt Clayton. Grandpa of 15 and great grandpa of 10. Husband of Sharon Eisner. Visitation SUNDAY, February 10, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 5 to 7 PM. Funeral Service at 7PM. Committal Monday at 10 AM at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St, Union Grove.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now