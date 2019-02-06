|
Eisner, Donald P. Passed away in the presence of family on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the age of 86. Loving father of David, Linda (Rueben) Villa, Joseph (Kim), Douglas (Kim), Dionne (Mark) Gill, Keith Clayton, Kim Clayton and Kurt Clayton. Grandpa of 15 and great grandpa of 10. Husband of Sharon Eisner. Visitation SUNDAY, February 10, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 5 to 7 PM. Funeral Service at 7PM. Committal Monday at 10 AM at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St, Union Grove.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019