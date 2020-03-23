|
|
Donald P. Graebert
Kewaskum - Donald was reunited with his beloved wife Dorothy (nee Graf) on March 20, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Loving father of Cynthia (Albert) Morgan, the late Cathie (the late William) Baldwin and the late Susan Janasiak. Proud grandfather of AJ (Leah) Morgan, Nicholas (Shoua) Janasiak, Melissa (Karl) Peterson and the late Eric Baldwin. Loving great-grandfather to nine great-grandchildren. Brother of Kenneth Graebert and the late Ruth Taves. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020