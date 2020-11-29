1/
Donald P. Klick
Donald P. Klick

Found Peace and reunited with his parents and brother on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Age 68. Beloved husband of Theresa (nee Magyar) for 46 years. Loving father of Damon (Elizabeth) Klick, Brian (Lisa) Klick and Adam Klick. Proud papa of Devin, Eliana, Aiden, Isabelle and Kendall. Dear brother of Ross Klick. Also loved by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents Ross and Hilda (nee Kunnig) Klick, brother Gary and niece Stacie.

He was a loving husband, father and papa. During his off time, Don loved to spend time with his family.

A socially distanced Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home on Sunday, December 6, 2020, 4-6:45PM. Memorial Service at 7PM. Private urn placement at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the family.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2020.
