Donald Patterson
Sussex - Our beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather went home to his Lord and Savior on February 27, 2020 at the age of 84. He is the loving father of Larry (Sandy), Cindy (Mike) Rindfleisch, Tim (Leah), Bob (Beth), and Donny (Joliene); proud grandpa of Andy, Tony (Katie), AJ, Aaron (Kelli), Brad, Brooke, Nick, Drew, Tyler, Megan (Kevin), Jaimi (Steve), Justin (Cristina), and Jenessa (Charlie); great-grandpa of Amelia. He is further survived by his brother John (Sandy) and a sister Nancy Beasley, other relatives and many friends. Donald was preceded in death by his loving wife Carole of 57 ½ years on March 17, 2016.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 10 at St. James Catholic Church (W220 N6588 Town Line Rd, Menomonee Falls) from 2:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Mass at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Crohn's Foundation, Sussex Outreach Services, or to St. James Catholic Church.
