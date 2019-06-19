Castelaz, Donald R. Reunited with his beloved daughters Christine and Carrie Castelaz on June 15, 2019, at age 89. Loving husband of Beverly (nee Berndt). Beloved father of Craig (Chris Winkelman) and Kim (Jeff Shampo). Proud grandfather of Alli, Sam, Leah, Katie, Mary, and Liz. Dear brother of Harvey (the late Dorothy) and Richard (Katie) Castelaz. Special uncle to all his nieces and nephews, who he encouraged to act upon their unlimited potential. Also loved by other family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Frank and Gunda (nee Nardelli) Castelaz. Don was a generous itinerant scholar who touched many lives. He was a gifted artist and brought pleasure to family and friends with his art. As an avid reader and writer, he often had astute observations to make about current world events. He was a gentle, humble soul with a kind sense of humor. His Catholic faith sustained him throughout his life. Visitation at ST. THERESE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 9525 W. Bluemound Rd., on Saturday, June 22, from 10AM to 11AM. Funeral Mass at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the church or a .





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019