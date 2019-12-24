Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Wisconsin Memorial Park
Donald R. Conrad

Menomonee Falls - Gently passed away on December 16, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of the late Joyce. Loving father of Renee (Ben) Conrad- Almendarez, Mike (the late Beverly) and Mark. Cherished grandfather of Logan, Kelsea, and Megan. Dear brother of Jack and Richard. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his brother Tom.

Don was a proud Korean War veteran, a master carpenter and an avid outdoorsman.

Visitation will be on Friday, January 3 from 12:30PM until time of Memorial Service at 2PM at SCHMIDT & BARTELT- Menomonee Falls. Burial and Military Honors at Wisconsin Memorial Park will immediately follow. For full notice and to share condolences, please visit the funeral home website.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 24 to Dec. 29, 2019
