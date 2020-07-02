Donald R. Debroux, 84, of Cedarburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was born in Phlox, WI on February 26, 1936, the son of Desire and Frances Debroux. He married Norma Lucht on November 30, 1963 and together they had four children.Don loved Stephen King novels, classic country music, fishing and, especially, his grandchildren, great grandchildren and granddogs. He found humor in most everything, and will be remembered for his kind and patient manner (except when he was trying to fix something in the house that wasn't cooperating). Don served his country in the United States Army and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton.Donald is survived by his wife Norma, his children Randall (Susanne) Debroux, Richard (Catherine) Debroux, Renee Debroux and Rodney Debroux; grandchildren, Jessica, Amanda, Tyler, Aerwyn, Noah, Melina and Elijah; great-grandchildren, Corey, Cameron, Coraline and Morgan; siblings Joe (Beverly) Debroux, John Debroux, and Jean (Joe) Stickney.He was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, Bob, Glenn, Clarence, Jerome, Junior, Marion Steinberg, Joan Lindeman, and Frances; grandson, Michael; daughter-in-law, IsabellaThe family will receive visitors from 1:00PM-3:00PM on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg (1167 Washington Ave. Cedarburg, WI 53012). A private Memorial Service for Don will be held at 3:00PM.In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton.The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at