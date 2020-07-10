Donald R Frenzel



Donald age 88 passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020. Loving brother in law to Ken Kulinski. Uncle to Deborah (Lloyd) Dobrinska, Jeffery (B.J.) Kulinski, Dawn (John) Zabkowicz DDS, and Ken Kulinski.



He is also survived by great nieces, great nephews, and other family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Rose Frenzel, brother Robert and sister Audrey Kulinski.



Donald served in the Army and worked for Allen Bradley for 35 years, He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and bowling.



He also enjoyed watching all sports. A celebration of Donald's life will be held privately.









