1/1
Donald R. Heyse
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald R. Heyse

Wauwatosa - Don passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 2, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Herr) Heyse for 69 years. Loving father of Lynn Gordon, Stephen Heyse, Susan (David) Matta, Margaret (Jay) Moll, Tim (Linda) Heyse and Barbara (Dale) Tait. Dear grandfather of Sophie Moll, Mara Krueger, Andrea Heyse, Matt Cartmell, Katie (Nate) Gotz, Elizabeth (Bradley) Dunigan and Rebekah Tait. Proud great-grandfather of Alan Gotz. Don was very dear to many other family and friends.

Don was preceded in death by his children, Gregory Heyse, Patrice Heyse and Janice Heyse and brother, Harold (the late Bernice) Regner.

Don Graduated from Messmer High School and attended Marquette University. During the Korean Conflict, Don was a U.S. Marine Master Sergeant in Washington, DC and later became a member of the American Legion-Elm Grove. He was employed in the Engineering Department at Logemann Brothers Company for 56 years. Don was very active in the community. He was a member of the Christian Family Movement, Golf League member and a member of the WAC Health Club-Wauwatosa Branch.

Memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 11, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin, from 11 AM-12:45 AM followed by a private family memorial service at 1 PM. Inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
11:00 - 12:45 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved