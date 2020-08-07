Donald R. HeyseWauwatosa - Don passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 2, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Herr) Heyse for 69 years. Loving father of Lynn Gordon, Stephen Heyse, Susan (David) Matta, Margaret (Jay) Moll, Tim (Linda) Heyse and Barbara (Dale) Tait. Dear grandfather of Sophie Moll, Mara Krueger, Andrea Heyse, Matt Cartmell, Katie (Nate) Gotz, Elizabeth (Bradley) Dunigan and Rebekah Tait. Proud great-grandfather of Alan Gotz. Don was very dear to many other family and friends.Don was preceded in death by his children, Gregory Heyse, Patrice Heyse and Janice Heyse and brother, Harold (the late Bernice) Regner.Don Graduated from Messmer High School and attended Marquette University. During the Korean Conflict, Don was a U.S. Marine Master Sergeant in Washington, DC and later became a member of the American Legion-Elm Grove. He was employed in the Engineering Department at Logemann Brothers Company for 56 years. Don was very active in the community. He was a member of the Christian Family Movement, Golf League member and a member of the WAC Health Club-Wauwatosa Branch.Memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 11, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin, from 11 AM-12:45 AM followed by a private family memorial service at 1 PM. Inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery.