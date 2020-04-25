|
|
Donald ("Don") R. Neau
Born in Kenosha on March 22, 1942 and played his final movement in the symphony of life on Friday, April 24, 2020. Survived by his beloved children, Michael (Yvonne) Neau of Douglasville, GA and Victoria (Robert Mull) Neau of Brookfield, WI; cherished sister Eileen (Don) Herrling of Appleton, WI; and adored brother Gene (Yvonne) Neau of Albuquerque, NM. Special uncle of Rebecca and Johnathan Scott, and proud grandfather of Marianna, Christian, Tristan, and Preston Neau, and leaves behind many other dearly loved family and friends. Predeceased by his parents, Leslie and Susan Neau, and adored sister Linda Scott and brother-in-law John Scott.
Don earned a bachelor's degree in music from Lawrence University in 1964 and a graduate degree from Northwestern University in 1971. He was a band director and music educator for 33 years, primarily in the West Allis-West Milwaukee school system. He also conducted summer marching bands and held private music lessons throughout his career. Outside of teaching, Don also loved to travel, with the Dominican Republic and Tampa as frequent, favorite destinations.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Care-Age of Brookfield and Elmbrook Memorial Hospital, especially all the nurses who cared for Don with such compassion, as well as Dr. Martin, Dr. Lieb, Dr. Case, Dr. Yahiaoui, and Jeff Domach for all their care and guidance.
In lieu of memorials, please consider making a donation in Don's memory to The Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation (http://www.mhopus.org).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020