Donald R. Raye
South Milwaukee - Donald R Raye, 91 of South Milwaukee, Wisconsin passed away peacefully. Don was preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Sylvia; by his son Tim; sisters Carol Richards (Dick), and Gloria Wroblewski (Dan). Don is survived by his wife Jeri, his children Peter Raye (Chris), Diane Raye, his step children Kristen McCarty (Christopher), John Jensen (Ingrid), and Andy Jensen (Angela). He is further survived by 6 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Don managed his own cash register business for over 60 years. He enjoyed spending time in Door County with his family and playing cards with his friends. Don was a proud member of the South Milwaukee Lions club serving as president for one year. Don served in the Far Eastern Army Airforce.
Don's body has been donated to the Medical College of Wisconsin. A memorial mass will be held Thursday, October 3rd at Divine Mercy Parish 800 Marquette Ave, South Milwaukee Wi at 11am. Visitation will be at 10 am in the same location.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019