Riemer, Donald R. Passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019 at the age of 87. Don will be deeply missed and remembered by his loving wife, Carole; 3 beloved sons, Mark (Michelle), Greg (Marey) and Dan (Kerry) Riemer; 6 cherished grandchildren, Michael, Alexander, Anthony, Samuel, Cayden and Cameron; his sister, Marlene Dutton. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 9:00 am until the 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony on the Lake Parish, W280 N2101 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee, WI 53072. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Don's name to St. Anthony on the Lake Parish (see address above).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 2 to May 3, 2019