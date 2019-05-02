Services
BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
262-782-5330
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Riemer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald R. Riemer

Notice Condolences Flowers

Donald R. Riemer Notice
Riemer, Donald R. Passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019 at the age of 87. Don will be deeply missed and remembered by his loving wife, Carole; 3 beloved sons, Mark (Michelle), Greg (Marey) and Dan (Kerry) Riemer; 6 cherished grandchildren, Michael, Alexander, Anthony, Samuel, Cayden and Cameron; his sister, Marlene Dutton. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 9:00 am until the 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony on the Lake Parish, W280 N2101 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee, WI 53072. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Don's name to St. Anthony on the Lake Parish (see address above).
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 2 to May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now