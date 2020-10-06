Donald R. Smith "Smitty"Donald R. Smith "Smitty" passed away peacefully October 3, 2020 in Saluda, North Carolina, with his wife Francie at his side. Don was born and raised in Racine, Wisconsin. He served in the Army in Korea and upon his return stateside graduated from DePaul University in Chicago. Although the majority of Don's professional career was spent in the Insurance industry, he left it all behind for his dream life to run a fishing resort in Costa Rica. Following that exciting endeavor, he owned and managed several hotels in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. Once retired he pursued his love of fishing with a steadfast commitment.Don lived a life full of adventure, traveling the world, hunting, fishing, skiing, bungee-jumping and even a bit of auto racing!Don was preceded in death by his parents, Laura and Roy, wife Judy, and best friend Ray-Bob (the dog). Along with wife Francie, he is survived by his three children Bradley, Christopher and Melissa, five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, sister Sandy and brother Jerry.Now he is surely enjoying his ultimate fishing trip ... of course with Ray-Bob there to keep him company and listen to all of his stories.A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date.In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to one of the following charities that honor Don's love of animals and fishing and also his deep respect for all Veterans.