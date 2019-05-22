Wagner, Donald R. On the morning of May 16, 2019, Donald Raymond Wagner of Greendale, WI, beloved father of three, passed away at age 86. Don was born in Milwaukee to Ervin and Stella Wagner (nee Wolff), and was the dear brother of Audrey, Dorothy, Gerald, Kenneth, and Richard. He served in the Army from 1953-1955, earned a bachelor's degree in 1959 and accounting degree in 1961, both from Marquette, and was an accountant for private business and Milwaukee County. He enjoyed gardening, bowling, boating, fishing, and vacations to Northern Wisconsin and Las Vegas. He was known for his generosity, and helped many with his time, money, and kind words. Don was preceded in death by his partner Norma Jones and his son Troy, from his first marriage to Janice Bartholomew. He is survived by his son Mark and stepson Jeffery, from his second marriage to Frieda Bingenheimer-Rendahl; by Norma's children Charles, Julie, Milton, and Tonia; and by other close family. A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners 53130 from 4 to 6 pm followed by a memorial service at 6 pm.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary