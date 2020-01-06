|
Donald Raymond Branscombe, Sr.
Hot Springs Village, AR - Don went home to be with his Lord and Savior January 2, 2020, at home in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas.
Don was an avid golfer and hockey fan. He loved the Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators. He loved to play all sports; hockey and golf were the sports he grew up playing and coaching. He loved to reminisce about the old Chicago arena and how it came to life for Blackhawks games and the old organ and how the arena would just roar. He taught his family to golf and loved to play with anyone, anytime. He and Rose retired on Balboa golf course in Hot Springs Village and enjoyed playing in leagues as well as marshalling. He loved to "putz" with whatever was in the garage and tinker with mechanical items of any origin. He was a gifted man who loved his family deeply and taught us how to care for mechanical items and maintain our homes.
Don was born December 2, 1938, in Duluth, Minnesota, graduated from Denfield High School in 1955, and moved to Wisconsin in the 1960s. He was a small business owner, worked for Badger Industrial, and spent the majority of his working years at Roundy's, Inc. in Wauwatosa, WI, where he retired from in 2000. He was preceeded in death by his parents Ruby and Gerald, brothers Richard and David, and wife Patricia Ellen. He is survived by wife Rose; siblings Patty (Frank) Scrofani of New Jersey, and DuWayne (Joy) of New Mexico; children Scott Branscombe of Delafield, Wendy (Jeff) Zsori, of Wales, Tami (Russell) Warner of Tulsa, OK; Don, Jr. (Alina) of Oconomowoc, Tim Jandt of Waukesha, nine grandchildren and many other relatives.
A celebration of Don's life will be held at Eagle's Nest Church, 14485 Hampton Road, Brookfield, WI 53005, on January 11, 2020. Visitation begins at 12:30 pm, service at 2:00 pm. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Eagle's Nest Church.
Don's final resting place will be at Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha, Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020