Donald Raymond LaCombe
Passed away peacefully with his loved ones by his side September 27, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Janet LaCombe. Loving father of Susan (Todd) Droege, Dave (Reina), and Terry (Jim) Parsons. Proud grandfather of Monica Jo, Veronica, Cody, and Savanna, and great-grandfather of Xavier. Further survived by other relatives and friends. He will be dearly missed.
A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, October 6 at 11 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 S. First Street, Waterford. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
are appreciated.