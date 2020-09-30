1/1
Donald Raymond LaCombe
Donald Raymond LaCombe

Passed away peacefully with his loved ones by his side September 27, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Janet LaCombe. Loving father of Susan (Todd) Droege, Dave (Reina), and Terry (Jim) Parsons. Proud grandfather of Monica Jo, Veronica, Cody, and Savanna, and great-grandfather of Xavier. Further survived by other relatives and friends. He will be dearly missed.

A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, October 6 at 11 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 S. First Street, Waterford. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association are appreciated.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
11030 West Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI 53130
4144256060
