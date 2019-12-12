|
Donald Riffler
Age 91. West Bend. Died Dec. 11, 2019. US Army Veteran and Switch Master Milwaukee Railroad. Husband of the late Annabelle (nee Koepsel); dear father of Marlene D Smith, Cindy Duke, Donald G. Riffler,Jr. step-father of Kathy Kroenke,(Jeff), Thomas Fischer (Ruth), the late Patricia Buhrow and Kenneth Fischer. Brother to the late Dorothy Blumenberg, Elaine Bostwick, Marilyn Delvis, Walter Riffler, Jr. Services will be held in Antigo. Burial at Bent Cemetery, Bryant, WI. Condolences: www.bradleyfh.com.
