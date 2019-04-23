|
|
Feilen, Donald S. Born to eternal life on April 20, 2019 at the age of 61. Loving brother of Liz (Tom) Mossman, Phillip (Lori) and Mark. Father of Ben. Dear uncle of Samantha and Anthony. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Donald and Mary (nee Germane). Visitation on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 3 PM until the time of Funeral Service at 6 PM. Entombment on Thursday, April 25, 2019, with full Military Honors, at Holy Cross Cemetery at 10 AM. Please meet at the cemetery office. Don was a proud veteran of the US Marine Corp.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019