Donald S. Pavletich
Brookfield - age 81 of Brookfield, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 05, 2020. Don is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Constance M. Pavletich; his children Diane (Timothy) Liewen, Dean (Traci) Pavletich, Denice (Thomas) Abel and Daniel (Michelle) Pavletich; his grandchildren Amanda (Jonathan) Friedland, Eric (Ashley) Abel, Morgan (Charles) Sellinger, Emily, Anna and Matthew Liewen, Ami, Emma, Sarah, Jacob, Kaitlin and Elizabeth, Pavletich; his great grandchildren Maximus and Bodi Friedland and Adaline Abel; his siblings Joseph (Darlene) Pavletich and Virginia (Bernard) Stenlund along with many more family and friends.
Don was born and raised in West Allis, he served in the US Army and then went on to play Major League Baseball. Don was a family man and proud grandfather, who attended every grandchild's game or event that he could. He was also an avid dog lover, hunter, golfer, plane enthusiast and sports fan. Don will be missed terribly by his family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 10 from 5 pm until 7 pm at Becker Ritter Funeral Home (14075 W. North Ave, Brookfield). A second visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, at St. Joseph Congregation (12130 W. Center St., Wauwatosa) from 11 am until 11:45 am with eulogies starting at 11:45 am. A Mass of Christian burial will start at 12 noon with burial to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elmbrook Humane Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2020