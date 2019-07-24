|
|
Radtke, Donald S. "Donny" Found peace on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Wiesner) for 53 years. Loving dad of Julie Sobush. Proud grandpa of Aaron Sobush. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Angeline. Donny was a long time employee of Louis Allis Co. and following his retirement he worked for Potawatomi Casino for several years as a Black Jack Dealer. Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel on Thursday, July 25 from 11:30 AM - 1 PM. Funeral Service at 1 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019