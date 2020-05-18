Donald S. Watson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald S. Watson

Milwaukee - Found peace on May 15, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband for 57 years of Liz Watson. Dear father of Todd (Donna) and the late James (Dawn Lee) Watson. Loving grandpa of Michael (Brittany), Collin and Taylor. Brother in law of Dolores (Richard) Thomas and Clem (Carol) Hinterstocker. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Donald was a proud Navy veteran who traveled the world proudly working with orphans. He was a retiree of Patrick Cudahy who enjoyed fishing. Memorial Services will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 18 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 744-3636
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved