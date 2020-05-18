Donald S. WatsonMilwaukee - Found peace on May 15, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband for 57 years of Liz Watson. Dear father of Todd (Donna) and the late James (Dawn Lee) Watson. Loving grandpa of Michael (Brittany), Collin and Taylor. Brother in law of Dolores (Richard) Thomas and Clem (Carol) Hinterstocker. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Donald was a proud Navy veteran who traveled the world proudly working with orphans. He was a retiree of Patrick Cudahy who enjoyed fishing. Memorial Services will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at a later date.