Donald Schimmer
Donald A. Schimmer

Greendale - Passed away at age 91 on October 5, 2020. Donald is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Ann; daughters Denise Brachmann (Gary) and Jeanne Schimmer (Mark Adams); grandchildren Elizabeth Pettitt, Robert Pettitt, Stephanie (Chris) Krellwitz, Kevin Andrew Braun; and great granddaughter Zoe. Donald is also survived by his sister Dorothy Sabasta of Sioux City, IA and brother Richard Schimmer of Louisville, KY. He was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Leona (Boeche) Schimmer of Danbury Iowa.

Don had fond memories of growing up in Danbury, Iowa, where he enjoyed spending time with his cousin Glen Schimmer and going to his Aunt Doris and Uncle Virgil's farm. Don enlisted in the Navy before moving to Milwaukee with his friend, Leonard Cookman. He found employment as a draftsman at Harley Davidson and it was there, he met his future bride. Donald loved spending time with family, visiting his relatives in Iowa, going to 7 Mile Fair to look for antiques, woodworking, working on cars, riding motorcycles, going to festivals and be, "out among the living."

A Memorial mass will be held on October 27th at 11 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church located at 9520 W Forest Home Ave, Hales Corners, WI 53130. Due to Covid restrictions, there will not be a visitation period. If desired, memorials to St. Mary's Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
11030 West Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI 53130
4144256060
