Donald Shuman Kennedy
Donald Shuman Kennedy

Milwaukee - Kennedy, Donald Shuman, of San Camillo Retirement Community in Milwaukee, formerly of Elm Grove, Wisconsin, found Eternal Peace Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the age of 87. Survived by his three children: Stephen (Michele), Diane (Bruce) and Jeffrey (Jennifer); his beloved grandchildren: Connor and Tara. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Lyn Kennedy.

Born and raised in Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania. Donald graduated from the School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University in 1955. He met his wife, Joan Marilyn ("Lyn") Thomas, at Cornell. The two were married the day after her graduation on June 12, 1956. He spent his entire career in the hospitality industry, working over the years in contract food service, hotels, restaurants and club management.

Donald shared his love of food with his wife, Lyn. Together, they traveled the world searching for culinary inspiration in all corners of the globe. His mission was to bring people closer together around "the pleasures of the table," sharing the culinary delights he and his wife discovered on their annual trips with family, friends, employees and patrons of the food establishments he operated.

Donald loved football. He captained his high school team to an undefeated season and the Pennsylvania state championship in 1949. He played football at Cornell for three years. He frequently credited football with many of the lessons he learned in life and shared with others, e.g., how to get up when knocked down and the power of teamwork to come from behind to win.

Due to COVID-19, a small private gathering will be held in Donald's memory on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00am at Becker Ritter Funeral Home and streamed live online. Anyone interested in viewing the online service is welcomed to join by going to www.beckerritter.com for service details.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to the Trinity Church Foundation of Trinity Episcopal Church of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
