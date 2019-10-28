|
|
Donald "Shrimp" Siegfried
Brookfield - Passed away peacefully surrounded by love on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the age of 93 years and 10 months: a fact he was proud of! Loving and devoted husband to Jean (née Huebner) for 67 years. Dear father to James (Judy), Jill, David (Donna) and Mary (Randy) Koehler. Proud grandpa to Rob (Kelly) and Mike (Bethany) Borden and Scott (Julie) and Steve Rubin. Loved by great-granddaughters, Brooke and Cyrinity. Special uncle to Robert (Sue) Siegfried. Cherished friend to Jack and Peggy McCormick. Survived by countless other family and friends.
Don graduated from Juneau High School, served in the Navy during WWII and graduated from Marquette University in 1952. He proudly held the position of Business Manager for the School District of Elmbrook of 31 years, retiring in 1986. He was active in the Juneau Letterwinners Association and closely followed the activities of the Lake Denoon Advancement Association. He attended the annual meeting of the Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials every year until his death.
Don had a big smile and an even bigger heart; he will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, with Family Tributes at 4:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield.
Visitation will also be held on Monday, November 4, from 11:00 AM to 11:45 AM at ST. JOHN VIANNEY PARISH, 1755 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:00 PM. Private entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may he sent to Repairers of the Breach , 1335 Abler Street, PO Box 13791, Milwaukee, WI 53213 or St. Joseph's Indian School, Chamberlain, SD 57326.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2019