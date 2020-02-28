|
|
Donald "Don" Stane
Was called into the loving arms of Christ on February 23, 2020. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Becker Ritter Funeral Home (14075 W North Ave, Brookfield) from 3:00pm until 6:00pm. Additional visitation will take place on Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Mary's Visitation Parish (1260 Church St, Elm Grove) from 10:00am until 10:45am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am.
Please see
www.BeckerRitter.com for the full obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020