Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Becker Ritter Funeral Home
14075 W North Ave
Brookfield, WI
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Mary's Visitation Parish
1260 Church St
Elm Grove, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Visitation Parish
1260 Church St
Elm Grove, WI
Donald "Don" Stane

Donald "Don" Stane

Was called into the loving arms of Christ on February 23, 2020. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Becker Ritter Funeral Home (14075 W North Ave, Brookfield) from 3:00pm until 6:00pm. Additional visitation will take place on Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Mary's Visitation Parish (1260 Church St, Elm Grove) from 10:00am until 10:45am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am.

Please see

www.BeckerRitter.com for the full obituary.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
