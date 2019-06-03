|
|
Szmurlo, Donald Raymond Mr. Donald Raymond Szmurlo, age 89, of Gainesville, Georgia passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, surrounded by his family. Mr. Szmurlo was born March 7, 1930 to the late Casimir & Sophia Szmurlo in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A veteran of the United States Army, he was in the Construction and Land Development industry. Mr. Szmurlo is survived by his wife of 56 years, Arlene Szmurlo; daughter Kelly Rainey & son-in-law, Rhett Rainey of Braselton; grandchildren, Beau Rainey and Annika Rainey; sister, Evelyn Halbman; and several nieces & nephews. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Charles Casimir Szmurlo; Stanley Szmurlo, Raymond Szmurlo and Jack Szmurlo. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 3, 2019