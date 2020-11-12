1/1
Donald T. Eckes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald T. Eckes

Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Age 86 years. Dearest husband for 58 years of Mary Ann (nee Weis). Loving dad of Judy (Bill) Mackay, Joseph (Kimberly), and Michael (Carol). Phenomenal "Gramps" of Daniel, Samatha, Sean; Jennifer, Christinia, Matthew, Sarah; Caitlin. Dear Great Grandpa of Molly, Charlie and Jordan. Treasured cousin of David (Sharon) Boenning. Beloved Brother In-Law and Uncle of the Weis family. Also survived by other family and friends.

Don proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was the owner and operator of Allied Welding Supply for over 40 years. Throughout his life Don was an avid sports fan, he loved playing cards, Big Band music, The Milwaukee Choristers, a good Old Fashioned, and hugs for everyone. Most important to Don was his family, he adored them and their time together.

Please see the Funeral Home's website on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 6 PM to view a live stream of Donald's Funeral Mass. If desired please consider a donation in Don's name to The House of Peace, Milwaukee Choristers or the charity of one's choice. A public celebration on Don's life will take place in the near future when the pandemic passes.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home South Suburban Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved