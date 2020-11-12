Donald T. Eckes
Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Age 86 years. Dearest husband for 58 years of Mary Ann (nee Weis). Loving dad of Judy (Bill) Mackay, Joseph (Kimberly), and Michael (Carol). Phenomenal "Gramps" of Daniel, Samatha, Sean; Jennifer, Christinia, Matthew, Sarah; Caitlin. Dear Great Grandpa of Molly, Charlie and Jordan. Treasured cousin of David (Sharon) Boenning. Beloved Brother In-Law and Uncle of the Weis family. Also survived by other family and friends.
Don proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was the owner and operator of Allied Welding Supply for over 40 years. Throughout his life Don was an avid sports fan, he loved playing cards, Big Band music, The Milwaukee Choristers, a good Old Fashioned, and hugs for everyone. Most important to Don was his family, he adored them and their time together.
Please see the Funeral Home's website on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 6 PM to view a live stream of Donald's Funeral Mass. If desired please consider a donation in Don's name to The House of Peace, Milwaukee Choristers or the charity of one's choice
. A public celebration on Don's life will take place in the near future when the pandemic passes.