Cohen, Donald V. Donald V. Cohen, Professional Engineer, departed this life on August 24th, 2019 at age 87 in Mequon, Wisconsin. He was predeceased by his wife, Myrna and daughter, Deborah. He is survived by his sister Elaine, son Daniel (wife Sarah), three grandchildren Charlie, Caroline and Jack, and his friend and companion, Sharon Porter. Don was born March 6, 1932 in Warren, Ohio and spent his childhood in Cleveland, Ohio. He received his B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio in 1955. Shortly after graduating college Don relocated to Milwaukee, Wisconsin as an industrial engineer with Harris Seybold Company. Don was professionally engaged as an independent businessman for most of his career and worked throughout the community on many levels as a structural engineer, design and construction engineer, home builder, author, teacher, consultant and home inspector. He valued the people and communities in which he worked in the industry. His personal and civic interest are deeply rooted in his love for the outdoors, photography and the Boy Scouts of America. He enjoyed sailing, skiing, hiking, fishing, photography, gardening, landscaping and working in his workshop. He had over a 50 year affiliation year with the Boy Scouts of America as an Eagle Scout, Scout Master, District Chairman and a recipient of the Silver Beaver Award for his distinguished service to young people within BSA. At varies times during his life, he served on the Board of Directors for the Milwaukee Center of Independence (an organization that enables people in need gain greater independence), Matarah Industries and Congregation Emanuel. In his later years, Don was an active volunteer, mentor and photographer at Riveredge Nature Center and Lac Lawrann Conservancy. Don viewed himself as a nature mystic. A nature mystic is "a person who, when in the presence of the natural world, has a full soul. Someone who has been spiritually sculpted by interactions with nature in ways that are enlightening, livening, and transcendent, not to mention just plain wondrous. People who harbor so deep a bond with the Creation that, no matter what befalls them in life, it always provides a sanctuary and place of worship. Therein, they are as close as they can be to whatever they consider their god." A celebration of life service will be held at Newcastle Place at 12600 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon, WI 53092 at 4:00 pm on Friday, August 30th, 2019. Followed by a reception at the University Club - County Club, 7401 N. 43rd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53209. Memorials can be made to Riveredge Nature Center (www.riveredgenaturecenter.org) or the Boy Scouts of America (www.scouting.org).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 29, 2019