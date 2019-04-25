|
|
Votaw, Donald "Donnie" Age 48 passed away April 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife Rochelle "Shelly"; 2 children, Hunter and Skylar; parents, Jim and Ellen (nee Waters) Votaw; mothers-in-law, Sharon Belanger and Nancy Belanger; grandparents, Don and Maria Votaw; sister, Michelle (Marty) Smith; brothers-in-law, Rob (Chae Hui) Belanger and Rick Belanger, sister-in-law, Katie Belanger; nieces, Matilda and Samantha; nephews, Danny, Ben and Charlie; also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, Carrico family and friends. Memorial Service will be held at Silver Spring Golf & Banquet Center, N56 W21318 Silver Spring Drive, Menomonee Falls on Saturday, April 27 with visitation from 11 AM - 1:30 PM with a remembrance to follow. Due to allergies, no flowers, just smiles, hugs and casual attire please.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 25, 2019