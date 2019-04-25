Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Votaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald "Donnie" Votaw

Notice Condolences Flowers

Votaw, Donald "Donnie" Age 48 passed away April 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife Rochelle "Shelly"; 2 children, Hunter and Skylar; parents, Jim and Ellen (nee Waters) Votaw; mothers-in-law, Sharon Belanger and Nancy Belanger; grandparents, Don and Maria Votaw; sister, Michelle (Marty) Smith; brothers-in-law, Rob (Chae Hui) Belanger and Rick Belanger, sister-in-law, Katie Belanger; nieces, Matilda and Samantha; nephews, Danny, Ben and Charlie; also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, Carrico family and friends. Memorial Service will be held at Silver Spring Golf & Banquet Center, N56 W21318 Silver Spring Drive, Menomonee Falls on Saturday, April 27 with visitation from 11 AM - 1:30 PM with a remembrance to follow. Due to allergies, no flowers, just smiles, hugs and casual attire please.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.