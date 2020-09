Donald W. Andersonpassed away peacefully on September 8, 2020 at the age of 89. Donald is survived by his dearest best friend, Colleen Kraeger. Preceded in death by his siblings Mary Ann Kirchner, Leroy, and Bernard. Donald is further survived by nieces, nephews, and many friends.Due to Covid a private family service will be held. Donald's urn will be laid to rest in Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.