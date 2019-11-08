|
Donald W. Crull
Union Grove - Donald W. Crull was born on May 18, 1926 in Milwaukee, WI to William and Eleanor (Elwing) Crull. He passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019 at the age of 93 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove. Loving husband to the late Priscilla (Schultz). Dear father to Dennis (Peggy), Tim (Brigitte), June (Stuart), Gary (Judy), Valerie and Brian. Beloved grandfather to Elisa (Brian), Charlie (Maria), the late Eric, Justin, Tyler, Spenser, Katie, Jenny, Amy, Andrea (Kyle), Carly, Matt (Eli), Ryan, Andrew and Courtnee. Great-grandfather to Cole, Cora, George, Grant, Leanna and Addalyn. Also survived by other relatives and many friends at the Cedarburg Senior Center and at the Union Grove Veterans Home. Don served in the Army Air Corps during WWII and was a fireman and engineer for the Milwaukee Road Railroad for 37 years. Don was on the front lines as railroads transitioned from steam to diesel power. Following his railroading career, Don and Priscilla ran a Scandinavian gift shop in Sister Bay, Door County. Don also worked as a relief postal carrier in Sister Bay, a job he continued well into his 70's. He loved his family and often worked a second job to provide a good home for them. He loved telling a good story, and if it was a bit off-color, all the better. He also loved a good practical joke, and his good natured ways were enjoyed by many. Memorial visitation at the funeral home on Saturday, November 16 from 11 AM to 1 PM with a memorial service at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's name may be made to the Cedarburg Senior Center at P.O. Box 49 Cedarburg, WI 53012, the Wisconsin Veteran Home at 21425 Spring St, Union Grove, WI 53182, or a .
