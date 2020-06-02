Donald W. Dei
Harlingen, TX, Formerly of Racine - Donald W. Dei, 85, passed away in the Valley Baptist Medical Center, Harlingen, TX on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Please see our website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd. Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.