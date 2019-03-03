|
Hahn, Donald W. Don passed away February 26, 2019, at age 83. Born to Henry and Alice (nee Muth) on January 18, 1936. Beloved husband of Sandra (nee Ballard) for 58 years. Proud father of Lynda (Dwight) Daniel and Steven (Ting Ting) Hahn. Special "Papa" of Scott and Allison Daniel and Micah, Matthew, and Michelle Hahn. Brother of Buz (Donna), Luan, Nancy, and the late Bob (Doreen). Brother-in-law of Ruth (the late John), Bill (Dorothy), Therese (the late John), the late Rosette and Richard, and the late Dolores. Fondly remembered by many family and friends. A life-long patriot, Don was a proud member of the U.S. Air Force, (), and American Legion Post 449, and spent his career in lithography at W.A. Krueger Co. He will be remembered as a hard-working, devoted family man and sportsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially Up North. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , Salvation Army, or Milwaukee Rescue Mission. Memorial visitation at Harder Funeral Home, Monday, March 4 from 11 AM until time of memorial service at 12:30 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019