Donald W. Karbash
Wauwatosa - Age 76, passed away on May 29, 2020. Private family services will be held and a Celebration of Life will be held later this summer. For complete notice see funeral home website: www.churchandchapel.com
Wauwatosa - Age 76, passed away on May 29, 2020. Private family services will be held and a Celebration of Life will be held later this summer. For complete notice see funeral home website: www.churchandchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.