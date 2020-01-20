|
|
Donald "Butch" W. Klamrowski
passed away on January 18, 2020 at the age of 88 years. He is reunited with his beloved wife Marvella "Marvie" (nee Osell). Brother of Howard (Florence). Brother-in-law of Mylre (the late Betty) Osell. Uncle of Debra Denniger and Christine Jackson. Further survived by other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, January 24, 2020 at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home from 11:00AM-1:00PM. Funeral service on Friday at the funeral home at 1:00PM. Interment at Forest Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020