Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Donald W. Krutz

Donald W. Krutz Notice
Donald W. Krutz

Menomonee Falls - Passed away on October 7, 2019 at age 92. Loving husband of 62 years to Barbara. Beloved father of Alan, Kate, and Cheryl Troyk (Jeff Peterke). Grandfather of Corey. Brother of Dorothy (late Donald) Nienow and the late Arleen. Further survived by other family and friends.

Visitation will be at the Funeral Home on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 12pm until time of Memorial Service at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Horizon Hospice appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
