Donald W. Mueller
Donald W. Mueller

Passed away on March 29, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late June for 66 years. Loving father of Carol James of Cornwall, England and Daniel Mueller of Mequon, WI. Dear grandpa of Jannah (Anthony) Stephens and Fran (James) Berriman of Cornwall, England. Great-grandpa of George and Harry Stephens and Toby and Leah Berriman of Cornwall, England. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Don was a long time employee of Stanek Tool Corp. of New Berlin, finishing his career as Vice President of Manufacturing. He retired in 1991 and he and June moved to their lake home in Arbor Vitae. Don enjoyed outdoor activities, hunting, fishing, and making maple syrup.

Visitation on Saturday, July 11 from 9AM until time of Memorial Service at 11AM at SCHMIDT & BARTELT - MENOMONEE FALLS.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 8, 2020.
