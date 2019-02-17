|
Richter, Donald W. Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, age 86 years. Survived by his loving wife Audrey (nee Thornsberry). Dear father of Michael (Patti) and David (Michele) Richter. Grandfather of Ashley; Kaitlyn, and Samantha Richter. Brother-in-law of Shirley (the late Marvin) Kissinger and Judy (Ronald) Felsing. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Donald served his community as a firefighter and proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. Memorial visitation will at ST. PAUL'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH (8080 N. 47th Street, Brown Deer, WI 53223) on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9AM to 11 AM with services at 11:00AM. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Paul's Church in Donald's name.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019