Ruediger, Donald W. Born to Eternal Life on Monday May 13, 2019 age 89 years. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee Schopf) for nearly 65 years. Dear dad of Peggy (the late David) Schauwitzer. Loving grandfather of Doug (Cassy), Dan Schauwitzer and Patty (Tom) Nissen. Great grandfather of Olivia, Henry, Norah and Parker. Brother-in-law of Eleanor Spitzer, Nancy (Richard) Hanley and the late Vernon (Donna) Schopf. Preceded in death by granddaughter Christine, 5 sisters and 1 brother. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation will take place on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at HALES CORNERS LUTHERAN CHURCH 12300 W. Janesville Rd. from 4PM until the time of service at 6:00 PM. Don was proud to have been an active member of Hales Corners Lutheran Church since 1954. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Ronald McDonald House or appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019