Services
Heritage Funeral Home
16880 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 901-1140
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Ruediger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald W. Ruediger

Notice Condolences Flowers

Donald W. Ruediger Notice
Ruediger, Donald W. Born to Eternal Life on Monday May 13, 2019 age 89 years. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee Schopf) for nearly 65 years. Dear dad of Peggy (the late David) Schauwitzer. Loving grandfather of Doug (Cassy), Dan Schauwitzer and Patty (Tom) Nissen. Great grandfather of Olivia, Henry, Norah and Parker. Brother-in-law of Eleanor Spitzer, Nancy (Richard) Hanley and the late Vernon (Donna) Schopf. Preceded in death by granddaughter Christine, 5 sisters and 1 brother. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation will take place on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at HALES CORNERS LUTHERAN CHURCH 12300 W. Janesville Rd. from 4PM until the time of service at 6:00 PM. Don was proud to have been an active member of Hales Corners Lutheran Church since 1954. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Ronald McDonald House or appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline