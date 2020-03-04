Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MOUNT CARMEL LUTHERAN CHURCH
8424 W. Center Street
Milwaukee, WI
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
MOUNT CARMEL LUTHERAN CHURCH
8424 W. Center Street
Milwaukee, WI
Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Pinelawn Memorial Park
Wauwatosa, WI
Donald W. "Don" Runnells Notice
Donald W. Runnells "Don"

Wauwatosa - Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Age 91. Dear brother of Dwain Runnells, Ruth Schulz, Carol Senkerik and William (Gert) Runnells. Dear brother-in-law of Mary Runnells. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Dwain, Sr. and Erna Runnells; his sister. Lois (Earl) Meyer; his brothers, George, Glenn, Richard and Eugene (Joan) Runnells; his sister-in-law, June Runnells; and his brothers-in-law, Ken Senkerik and Don Schulz.

Visitation Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4:00pm until Time of Service at 7:00pm at MOUNT CARMEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8424 W. Center Street, Milwaukee. Burial and Full Military Honors on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:30am at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Wauwatosa. Please meet at cemetery office. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church, The Eagles Club or the HA Todd American Legion Post 537 appreciated.

Don was a veteran of the US Army serving during the Korean War and a long-time, avid member of the Eagles Club.

jsonline