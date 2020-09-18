Donald Wall

Donald WallCudahy - Wall, Donald "Donnie" Age 68 yearsFound peace on May 20,2020. Beloved husband of Sandy (nee Stasik) for 24 years. Loving father of Keith, Evan (Zaklin, expecting first grandchild) and Allison Wall.Cherished youngest brother of Kathy (Bill) Kaminski, Chris Zwolinski and the late Jim (Roxanne) WallDear brother-in law to Raymond (Jane) Stasik, Linda M Stasik, Kenneth (Linda T) Stasik, Therese (Eric) Biernat and Carolyn (Greg) Macik. Best friend, and life-long hunting and fishing buddy, of Keith Palms. Preceded in death by parents Raymond and Colleen Wall. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends and faithful dog "Maggie".Donnie was a long-time employee (retired) from Chrome Tech. His family would like to extend a special thank you to Neurosurgeon Dr. Wade Mueller and Neuro Oncologist Dr. Fernando Santos-Pinheiro, and the nursing staff at Froedtert Medical College of Wisconsin Drexel Town Square.Memorial Mass at St. Veronica Catholic Church, 353 East Norwich Street, Milwaukee, WI 53207 on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11:00am.